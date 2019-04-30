|
Elizabeth "Betty" Joan O'Hara
Essex Junction - Elizabeth "Betty" Joan O'Hara, 86 of Essex Junction died on April 26 following a long illness. Betty was born on March 29, 1933 in Chazy, New York, the daughter of Raymond and Myrtle (Brown) LaPier. She was a proud graduate of Chazy Central Rural High School class of 1950. She was married in West Chazy, New York to Patrick O'Hara.
Betty worked for 17 years at Ayerst Labs in Rouses Point, New York and 18 years at IBM in Essex Junction, VT where she retired in 1996. She attended St. Lawrence and Holy Family Churches and was a member of Ladies of Saint Lawrence. She loved to shop and had a coupon for every store. She also enjoyed bowling, bus tours, gardening and planted flowers every spring, but her true love was spending time with her family. She was selfless and respectable in every way. She had a great sense of humor and her smile would light up a room. She is finally "Home".
Betty is survived by her son Neil O'Hara, daughter Heather Waters her husband Thomas, grandchildren Adam Sargent, Noah Waters and Molly Waters. She is also survived by sister Diana Beeman her husband Roswell, sister Claudia Bechard her husband Robert, along with many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her beloved Parents Raymond and Myrtle LaPier and loving sister Nancy LeClair.
The family would like to thank Silver Leaf, Gazebo and Maple Ridge for all the care they gave to our Mom. Thanks to Jean Sargent and Nicole for being her friend!
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, from 4pm-7pm at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Church in Essex Junction with a bereavement luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Chazy, NY at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 4. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019