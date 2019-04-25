|
|
Elizabeth Just Dacey
Williston - Elizabeth Just Dacey passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with family at her side at the McClure Miller Vermont Respite House. Betsy, as she liked to be called, was 85. Born October 10, 1933, in Kearny NJ to Raymond Herman Just & Hazel Morrison, she attended Caldwell High School, Caldwell NJ and then on to the University of Vermont where she met her best friend and husband of 65 years "Bud" George Alan Dacey. Bud and Betsy married on August 14, 1954, in Caldwell, NJ and eventually moved to Wayne, NJ where they raised their two children Bob and Sue, made many life-long friends and enjoyed several happy, fun-loving years living on beautiful Pines Lake. In 1982 Betsy and Bud moved back to Vermont, settling in Shelburne. When it came time to downsize, they became early residents of a new townhouse development at Vermont National Country Club in South Burlington. As the development burgeoned, Betsy and Bud went out of their way to welcome every newcomer; their upbeat caring concern enriched the lives of all who were blessed to be neighbors.
Betsy had a very rich, full & happy life. She and Bud loved to socialize, entertain and welcomed people into their home on many occasions. Her door was always open to anyone in need, and she especially loved it when friends & family just stopped by to say hello and enjoy a glass of wine with her. While Betsy did work outside the home she was mostly a stay-at-home mom, excellent cook, and homemaker. She could sew, knit, quilt, crochet, needlepoint, decorate, paint and refinish anything. For many years Betsy was an avid antique collector and spent countless weekends and endless hours traveling to auctions and estate sales throughout Vermont. Betsy had a unique, eclectic taste and an incredible, keen sense of interior design. She could turn any ordinary room into a spectacular living space. Many friends would comment saying walking into Betsy's house was like walking into a museum. Betsy was also a master gardener and thoroughly enjoyed her gorgeous gardens full of beautiful flowers, fresh veggies, and herbs...
Later in life, she and Bud traveled extensively and enjoyed taking cruises all over the world. After Bud died, Betsy moved to Williston to be closer to her daughter. She continued spending time with all her close friends, loved going out for a vodka on the rocks and freshly- shucked oysters. Another special pleasure was having lunch and playing cribbage with her girls.
Betsy was predeceased by her husband George Allan Dacey and brother Raymond Just. She is survived by her son Robert Dacey and wife Diane Dacey of Stratham, NH, daughter Sue Dacey Scheer & husband John Scheer of Williston VT, grandchildren Kristin Dacey Kinney & husband Geoff Kinney of Salisbury, MA, Matt Dacey, of Stratham NH and Katie Scheer of Williston VT.
Betsy's family would especially like to thank her doctors, nurses, and staff at the UVM Cancer Center, the nurses and staff at UVM Home, Health & Hospice and the amazing staff at the McClure Miller Respite House who helped Betsy through her journey. A huge thank-you and big hug goes to Betsy's dear friend Mary Mclean who drove Betsy to almost every chemo appointment for 2-1/2 years.
A Celebration of Betsy's life will happen in June, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House and/or the Shelburne Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. Please place online condolences to www.cremationsocietycc.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019