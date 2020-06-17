Elizabeth "Betty" Kolinich



Essex Junction - Elizabeth "Betty" Kolinich (Macy) 85, passed away from cancer on June 14, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was surrounded by the love and support of her family and friends. Betty was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who loved unconditionally and impacted all of whom she encountered. She took great pride in her family and lent a shoulder to cry on, ear to listen, and was a source of advice and wisdom. She loved traveling and enjoyed spending winters in Florida with her husband. Betty will be remembered for her love of playing cards, gambling, cooking, country music, dancing, laughter, and her positivity. She truly loved life.



Betty is survived by her husband, Harry "John" Kolinich, just shy of 67 years (6/26), son Kevin Kolinich, daughter Kelly Cota, her husband Tim, son Stephen Kolinich, his wife Cindy. Her grandchildren Jessie Sansone, boyfriend Tim Hebert and her daughter Kallie Sansone; Luke Sansone, girlfriend Katie Faure and her daughter Kendall Emery; Lisa Cota, Brandi Goulet, Marie Cota who passed in 2014, Shirley Cota, and Timothy Cota; Jon Kolinich, wife Julie and their daughter Haley; Ben, wife Hannah and their son Oliver; Alex Jillette, her husband Nate and their son Odin; Nicole Kolinich; Billy Bouffard, wife Katelyn and their sons Elliot and Sawyer; Shawn Eldred; Kylee Mazza, her husband Mike and their daughter Ava. Sister, Ruth Jones and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Ernest Macy and mother Lila, sisters Euna, Bernice, Doris, Phyllis and brother Ernest (Arnold).



Their family would like to extend special thanks to UVM Medical Center Home Health and Hospice. Due to the pandemic the family will plan a celebration of life later this year.



In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation, please consider the Essex Junction VFW Post 6689 Auxiliary or Essex Rescue.









