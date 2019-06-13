|
Elizabeth L. Niles
Plattsburgh, NY - July 17, 1920 - June 3, 2019
Elizabeth L. Niles of Erin Court in Plattsburgh, New York passed away on June 3, 2019 at CVPH in Plattsburgh. She was born in Hinesburg, Vermont, the fourth child of John O'Neil and Sarah O'Neil. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Hinesburg.
After assisting on the farm, she met Charles Niles. They were married in 1946 and after living in Hardwick, Vermont, they moved to Rouses Point where they remained for forty years. She and Charlie were active in the community. Elizabeth worked as a supervisor at Delagar's in Rouses Point for many years until she retired at the age of 65. Elizabeth and Charlie moved to Plattsburgh, New York in 1994 to be closer to their grandchildren, as they enjoyed attending their events.
Elizabeth was an extremely independent and energetic lady. She loved gardening and the outdoors, and even after the family farm in Hinesburg ceased operation, she visited frequently to care for the homestead and grounds, enjoying her beloved Vermont countryside.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Charles Niles, her brothers, Maurice, Warren and Floyd and her sisters, Marion and Arlene. She is survived by her children, Charles Niles, Jr. (Darlene) of Hinesburg, Vermont, John Niles (Teresa) of Plattsburgh, New York and Marilyn Donohue (James) of West Warwick, Rhode Island, her sister-in-law, Jeannette O'Neil of Shelburne, Vermont, her grandchildren, Adam Niles (Ryan) of Billerica, Massachusetts, Jennifer Niles Pinillos (Christian) of South Burlington, Vermont, Ryan Donohue (Nicole) of Cranston, Rhode Island, Timothy Donohue of Cranston, Rhode Island, her great grandchildren, Mason Niles and Maya Niles of Billerica, Massachusetts, her niece, Sara O'Neil and nephew, James O'Neil of Shelburne, Vermont.
Services will be private for the family. Burial will be at a later date at the Shelburne Village Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the North Country. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh, New York. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 13, 2019