Elizabeth Lawrence (Betty) Gadue
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Lawrence (Betty) Gadue

Burlington - Elizabeth Lawrence (Betty) Gadue died at home surrounded by her family on June 9, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in Burlington on July 30, 1929. There will be no visiting hours. We are fortunate to hold her funeral at St. Michael's College Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel, with its very large seating capacity and where all are welcome, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. There will be room for all who would like to attend and still maintain social distancing protocols. Please wear a face mask.

The Gadue Family wants to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to her physician of many years, Dr. Marie Sandoval, to her favorite caregivers, too many to mention, and in particular to Vicki Garza, RN who was so incredibly helpful during Mom's final days, plus the whole team at UVM Home Health and Hospice, who supported the family brilliantly to help our Mom stay at home to the very end of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edmundite Southern Missions, 1428 Broad St., Selma, AL 36701. For a complete obituary and to leave messages of condolence, please go to lavignefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Michael's College Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved