Elizabeth Lawrence (Betty) Gadue
Burlington - Elizabeth Lawrence (Betty) Gadue died at home surrounded by her family on June 9, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in Burlington on July 30, 1929. There will be no visiting hours. We are fortunate to hold her funeral at St. Michael's College Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel, with its very large seating capacity and where all are welcome, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. There will be room for all who would like to attend and still maintain social distancing protocols. Please wear a face mask.
The Gadue Family wants to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to her physician of many years, Dr. Marie Sandoval, to her favorite caregivers, too many to mention, and in particular to Vicki Garza, RN who was so incredibly helpful during Mom's final days, plus the whole team at UVM Home Health and Hospice, who supported the family brilliantly to help our Mom stay at home to the very end of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edmundite Southern Missions, 1428 Broad St., Selma, AL 36701. For a complete obituary and to leave messages of condolence, please go to lavignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.