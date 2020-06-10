Elizabeth Lynde Smith



Milton - Elizabeth Lynde Smith, devoted mother and wife, passed away at 12:20am on June 9, 2020. Betty loved laughing with friends and family, old classic movies, pure maple creemees, a good game of cards, and square dancing with Fred for more than 40 years.



She was born at the Mary Fletcher Hospital to Alton Lynde and Laura Stark Lynde on June 14, 1931 and graduated from Burlington High School in 1949. She worked at GMAC for 11 years and met Frederick Barnum Smith, who she wed in December of 1959. Together they welcomed 5 children into the world, lived in Shelburne, Essex, Westford, and Milton, operated a small farm, ran a maple sugaring business for over 40 years, and traveled throughout North America, New Zealand, and the East coast of Australia.



She is survived by her husband Fred and children Amanda, Sara, Eric, Johanna, and 6 grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her parents, sister Lois and daughter Elaine.



Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family.



"Rest well, Mom."



Arrangements are in Care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.









