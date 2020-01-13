|
In Loving Memory of
Elizabeth Morse
(Murphy) Johnson
Mom, we pay loving tribute to you on the fifth anniversary of your death that occurred at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Florida on January 13, 2015 at age 90 from sepsis and colitis. You were born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 6, 1924, and were the daughter and only child of the late Henry and Mildred (Morse) Murphy. You were the loving and beloved wife of Edward Johnson (Dad) for 65 years whom you predeceased. Like you, Mom, Dad was also a native Bostonian. You and Dad thoroughly enjoyed your residence in St. Augustine for over thirty years. You also cherished your residences in Vermont in Williston and Shelburne and Bristol, New Hampshire. Dad was a former teacher in Bristol, NH and Winooski, VT. You are survived by your and Dad's six children, seventeen grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. Know that we love you and Dad and miss you both more than anything in the world. Your and Dad's gravesite is in the center of Bath, NH. We know that the Holy Father has embraced you and Dad in His Kingdom and His and your eloquent lights shine down upon us.
With everlasting love
from your and Dad's oldest child,
Robert David Johnson
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Jan. 13, 2020