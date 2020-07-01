Elizabeth "Betty" Rae Flanders Cota Poulin
Fletcher - Betty passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 7, 1938 in Fairfax, VT, the daughter of Ray and Mildred Flanders. She was born the second of eight children.
She is survived by her sisters June Whitcomb, Vivian (John) Dutil, and a brother Duane Flanders. She leaves her husband Allen Poulin, her children Larry Cota, his wife Denise, Steve Cota, and the mother his children, Linda Cota, Michael Cota (Barb LaForce), and Susan Cota (Peter Boissoneault), also her stepson Lance (Jen) Poulin. She leaves her grandchildren, known by them as "Gramma Dee and Gramma Betty", Chris (Ashley) Cota, Emily (Justin) Dallier, Curtis (Jess) Cota, Ben (Allison) Cota, Bethany Cota (Nick Deavitt), Kyle Ovitt, Kody Ovitt (Hannah Churchill), Kole Ovitt, and Shannon Poulin. She leaves her great-grandchildren Nick and Jayleigh Ovitt, Autumn and Ryleigh Dallier, Nora and Beau Deavitt, Ella Cota, Caroline Cota, and Raelynn Ovitt. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, her sister Shirley Flanders, her brothers Kermit and Gary Flanders, and her stepson Allen Poulin, also Pearl W. Cota, the father of her children, brothers in law Floyd Morgan and Howard Whitcomb.
Betty's passion was time spent with family. She truly loved her family and had many gatherings and celebrations at her home and she enjoyed every minute of it.
Betty was employed by IBM and retired after 25 years of service. She made many friends while she was at IBM. She had wonderful, wonderful friends and you all know who you are. Thank you for all the kind things you have done for her. Betty was really appreciative and grateful for you all.
The Family would like to thank the UVM Med Center Miller 5 doctors and nurses and Franklin County Home Health and Hospice for the care they gave her.
There will be a graveside gathering at Binghamville Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7 at 1:00pm. Due to COVID-19 please wear a mask and social distance. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com
