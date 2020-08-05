Elizabeth Wynn Welch Grande
(August 1960 - July 2020)
Elizabeth Wynn Welch Grande died last week in Portsmouth, NH, following a fearless, multi-year battle with cancer. Wynn was born in New Jersey and moved with her family to Burlington, VT in 1967. She attended Taft Elementary School, Edmunds Junior High, and Burlington High School, where she was active in the jazz band, debate team and AFS club. She received a BA in International Studies and Economics from American University in Washington, DC and a Masters degree from the University of Rhode Island. She also earned a teaching certificate from the University of Vermont.
She married Glenn Grande in 1989. Together, they had many sailing and travel adventures all over the world. They eventually settled in Portsmouth, NH, where Wynn taught math at Portsmouth High School for 18 years until her retirement in 2019. She was a member of the Portsmouth College Women's Club, a volunteer at Portsmouth Public Library, and a regular Red Cross blood donor. She enjoyed arts and crafts, hosting or attending social gatherings with her many friends and family, and had a particular love for tea and sweets. She was unfailingly generous and kind, a "shining light, wherever she was."
Wynn is survived by her husband, Glenn, her father, James G. Welch (Lorraine), sisters Catherine Welch (Donald Giesting), Margaret Welch, and Anne Welch (Jonathan Ellwanger); nephew Graham Giesting, nieces Anna Giesting and Montgomery Ellwanger; mother-in-law Marilyn Grande, brother-in-law Darrell Grande (Kathy), and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" McSween Welch.
Condolences may be written at the following website: https://rememberingwynn.wordpress.com/about/remembering-wynn
.
Donations may be made in her name to the Center for Wildlife, PO Box 620, Cape Neddick, Maine 03902.