Ellen Powell
South Burlington - Ellen Powell, noted musician, photographer, and environmental activist, died peacefully on November 12, 2019. She was 69 years old.
A Renaissance woman, Ellen was accomplished in many areas. As a jazz bassist, she was largely self-taught but had two influential teachers: Larry Woolridge, Baltimore icon jazz guitarist, and Cecil McBee, one of the greatest living jazz bassists today. She taught piano and bass at SUNY Plattsburgh and led the renowned Ellen Powell Trio and Ellen Powell Quartet. She was a recipient of a study grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and was featured in countless concerts, festivals, and radio and television programs. If it was Thursday night at Leunig's in Burlington, you knew you'd be treated to Ellen playing in intimate combos with fellow musicians. As a photographer, Ellen published her work in Vermont Life magazine and won awards in Northern Vermont Artists Association's shows. She has shown her work at the Gallery at Main Street Landing and Grand Isle Art Works. As an environmental activist, Ellen was a founding member of People Concerned About Chloramine to organize anti-chloramine information and activities in Vermont.
Ellen is survived by her sister, Nanine Rhinelander and her partner Carlton R. Taft of Frederick MD, her brother Neil H. Powell, Jr. and his wife Joanna of Purchase NY, and many loving nieces, nephews, and their children.
Friends and family are invited to a gathering on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, Winooski, starting at 10:00 AM. A celebration of Ellen's life in music and art will be held in Burlington in the spring of 2020. For more information, please email [email protected] for details as they become available.
