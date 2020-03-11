|
Ellen Watters Wilkins
Ellen Wilkins died peacefully on March 9, 2020, having been surrounded by loved ones.
Ellen was born in Spartanburg, SC, the daughter of Natalie and A. Adair "Bob" Watters Jr. She graduated from Spartanburg Day School and Queens College in Charlotte, NC.
Ellen was married to her husband, Tom, for 42 years. The greatest joys in her life were her family and the life that she and Tom created together. Through the years, Ellen especially enjoyed her volunteer work in the South Burlington schools - being involved with her children's friends, teachers and administrations.
Beyond that, Ellen enjoyed and valued her volunteer work at the Stern Center for Language and Learning, helping to raise scholarship funds through the Jeff Stone Memorial Tennis Tournament. She especially enjoyed her more recent volunteer work at the Humane Society of Chittenden County, where she absolutely loved working with the staff and the animals.
Ellen is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Tina Patterson (husband Wes) of Denver, CO, son David Wilkins (wife Katie) of South Burlington, VT, and son Taylor Wilkins (partner Sarah) of Salt Lake City, UT. She treasured her beautiful grandchildren Tripp Patterson and Grace Ellen Wilkins.
Ellen is also survived by her brother Adair Watters (wife Holly) of Spartanburg, SC, sister Florence Godfrey (husband Richard) of Greenville, SC, and sister-in-law Charlotte Watters of Raleigh, NC.
Ellen was predeceased by her parents and by her beloved brother David. She leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews, her Uncle Russell Watters (Cathedral City, CA), her Aunt Tatine and Uncle Warren Watters (New Orleans, LA), dearest cousin Natalie Sherman (Memphis, TN) and her cherished godmother Flo Lyles (Spartanburg, SC).
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Humane Society of Chittenden County at 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403 attn: Diana Hill, or to the Stern Center for Language and Learning at 183 Talcott Rd. #101, Williston, VT 05495 attn: Julie Cadwallader Staub.
A celebration of Ellen's life will be held in the summer at a date, time, and location to be determined.
Ellen was grateful for her wonderful friends and for the care she received at The University of Vermont Medical Center, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the McLure Miller Respite House.
Arrangements by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020