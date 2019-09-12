Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Eloise C. "Ellie" Pasho


1967 - 2019
Eloise C. "Ellie" Pasho Obituary
Eloise "Ellie" C. Pasho

Milton - Eloise "Ellie" C. Pasho, 52, died unexpectedly on Monday September 9, 2019 at UVMMC in Burlington, surrounded by her loving family.

Ellie was born on January 30, 1967 in Burlington, the daughter of Robert and Eunice (Harper) Pasho.

She graduated from MMU in 1985 and has run Ellie's Day Care in Huntington for over 23 years.

Ellie loved gardening, camping, music, horseshoes and animals, especially cardinals, and her cats and dogs. She enjoyed art books, scrapbooking and crocheting.

Ellie is survived by her husband Shawn Rousselle of Milton, her son Ryan Jones and his fiancé Ava Marcucci of Huntington, her daughter Liza Haskins and her husband Travis of Williston, her mother Eunice Pasho of her sisters Joannie Pasho White and her husband Robert of Underhill and Robyn Lefebvre and her husband Tom of Milton, her grandchildren Shayanna and Anthony, her nieces and nephews Chris (Lindsay) White, Sarah (Mark) St. Amour, Corey Barrows and Kristy Barrows.

She is also survived by her former husband Alden Jones.

She was predeceased by her father Robert James Pasho Sr. and her brother Robert James Pasho II.

Memorials in Ellie's memory may be made to the New Life Christian Church.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 2-4pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton with a memorial service following at 4pm. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
