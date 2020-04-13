|
Eloise "Ellie" Lippitt Carpenter
Enosburg Falls - Eloise "Ellie" Lippitt Carpenter, age 91, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Villa Rehab Center in St. Albans.
She was born on August 22, 1928 in Ithaca, NY to the late Guy & Alice (Andersen) Lippitt.
Ellie attended Adelphi University in Long Island, New York and later earned her master's degree from St. Michael's College in Colchester, VT. She worked as a Registered Nurse for most of her life. Ellie was an avid gardener, and some of her favorite hobbies included reading, playing the piano, and visiting with friends, old and new, that she had made throughout the years.
She is survived by her son, Scott Lippitt Knudsen of Norwich; her daughter-in-law, Dr. Louise-Marie Dandurand of Moscow, ID; her beloved grandchildren, Liam Knudsen and Céline Knudsen; step-children, Douglas Carpenter and his wife Harley of Pasadena, MD, and Peter Carpenter and his wife Theresa of Williston; and her brother, Thomas Lippitt and his wife Martha of Greenfield, OH. Besides her parents, Ellie was predeceased by her son, Guy Richard Knudsen; and her late husband, Merton Carpenter. Her family would like to express deep appreciation and gratitude to the Dandurand family, and to her many friends in the community.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions in Ellie's memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020