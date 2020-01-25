Services
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Lamkin St.
Highgate Center, VT
Elvy H. Kidder

Elvy H. Kidder Obituary
Elvy H. Kidder

Swanton - Elvy H. Kidder, Age 90, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

A full obituary will be posted at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate Center, VT. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Elvy's memory may be made to the Swanton Community Food Shelf, c/o Nativity Parish Center, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488 or to Saint Anne's Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
