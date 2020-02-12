|
Elvy Hubbard Kidder
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Elvy Hubbard Kidder was celebrated Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Louis Roman Catholic Church on Lamkin Street in Highgate Center, VT. The main celebrant and homilist was Fr. Brian Cummings SSE, Director of St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, VT. Concelebrating were Fr. James Dodson, Pastor of Nativity/St. Louis Parish and Fr. Marcel Rainville SSE of St. Michael's College in Colchester, VT. The Altar servers were Paul Laroche and John Ferland. The soloist, Jeanne Begnoche was accompanied by organist, Michael Olmstead. Scripture readings were proclaimed by Elvy's daughter, Linda Kidder and her daughter-in-law, Marian Kidder and the Offeratory Gifts were presented by Elvy's granddaughters, Emily Doig, Danielle Kidder and Jill White-Connors and her great-granddaughter, Nora Kidder. Among the delegations in attendance were representatives from St. Anne's Shrine, Homestead in St. Albans, Home Instead, Missisquoi Valley Union High School, Swanton Elementary School, The Superstore, Ashley Home Store, Novello Furniture, Total Home Center, Heald Funeral Home, Lavigne Funeral Home and Brady and Levesque Funeral Home, Howards The Flower Shop, H&B Greenhouse and Flowers By Debbie . Interment followed in the Kidder Family Lot in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton with Fathers Cummings, Rainville and Dodson offering the prayers of committal. The bearers were Elvy's grandsons, John Kidder, Michael Kidder, Ryan White and Ian Doig, her great-grandson Sean Kidder, her nephews, Dr. Thomas Hubbard, Alan Kidder and Jack Bliss, great-nephew, Jason Bliss and in-laws, Thomas Cardillo and Richard Cardillo. Gifts in Elvy's memory may be made to St. Anne's Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463 Or to the Swanton Food Shelf at Nativity Church, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020