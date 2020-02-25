|
|
Emilie "Ginger" Woodbury
Burlington - Emilie "Ginger" Woodbury died on Sunday February 23, 2020 at the Converse Home. She was born July 15, 1919 the daughter of Boleslaw Klyszeiko and Julia Cafader. Emilie celebrated her 100th birthday this past July. Emilie was an Admisistrative Assistant at the University of Vermont retiring in 1988. Emilie married Robert Woodbury on August 18, 1940 in St. Stephens Catholic Church. Robert predeceased her in 1983.
Emilie is survived by one daughter and her husband Donna and Bruce Douglas, a granddaughter Julie Rutz, a grandson Eric Rutz, three great-grandchildren Emily, Kyle and Allison Rutz, a brother-in-law Glynn Woodbury, sister-in-law Irene Chandler, and a special sister-in-law Amy Patterson and several nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday February 28th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St., Winooski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated also on Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington, with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the the Converse Home for the wonderful care Emilie received. Donations in her name may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020