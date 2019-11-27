Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Bushway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily (Cootware) Bushway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily (Cootware) Bushway Obituary
Emily (Cootware) Bushway

Burlington - Emily E. Bushway, 95, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab with family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1924, the daughter of Ernest W. and Etta Mae (Dubuque) Cootware.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 pm in New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Cystic Fibrosis or Parkinson's Foundation. Elmwood-Meunier in charge. Please see a full obituary on our website at www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -