Emily Patrice Smith
Waterbury/Burlington - Emily Patrice Smith passed away on Tuesday, August 4th, at her home in Waterbury.
Emily was born in Burlington, Vermont on June 8, 1983 to Stephen Smith (deceased) and Sarah Shea Smith. Emily is survived by her husband, Daniel Nguyen, her mother Sarah, brothers Matt and Sam Smith, in-laws Loc and Lan Nguyen, brother-in-law Andrew and his wife Yen and their daughter Vivienne. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles: Lucy Abair and husband, Alan; Susan Shea and partner, Sonja Hanson; Patrice Shea-Gamache and husband, Joe Gamache; Michael Shea and wife, Becky Adams; Irene Callisto; Pam Feener and husband, James (deceased); and Chris Smith. She also leaves behind cousins Patrick and Tucker Shea; Brian Abair (Michelle) and Molly Abair (Dan Marchessault); Billy, Angie, and Kevin Gamache; Grady and Colin Shea; Alex, Miranda and Michael Smith. She is also predeceased by uncles William Shea and Daniel Shea.
Emily graduated in 2001 from Rice High School and attended the University of Vermont. Throughout her career, she was drawn to jobs in the service industry where she could interact with other people. Her positive energy and genuine interest in others enabled her to connect with and provide loving support to those she worked with during her career in healthcare as an LNA.
She married her devoted husband, Dan, on August 18, 2018 at Starr Farm near the family camp in Burlington. A blissful day that many of us will cherish! Her happiest hours were spent by and in the waters of Lake Champlain. Emmy's favorite part of the day was watching the sunset over the lake and mountains because it reminded her of her beloved "Pops".
In the years Emily and Dan were together she became well known to the local Vietnamese community. Her vivacious, bubbly personality was something they were not accustomed to, especially her propensity for hugging and telling people that she loved them. It is said that now there is a lot more of that going on within the community.
Family was everything to Emily and, in her words, "A family like ours is hard to find!" She enjoyed a special relationship with her Shea cousins. Each summer for over 20 years they would gather for "Cousins' Night" when she would often design the menu and direct the evening activities, including homemade board games, boisterous (albeit off-key) singing and spontaneous dancing.
Emily will be fondly remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart and creative mind. She was thoughtful and loyal and she brought enthusiasm, affection, and laughter to every occasion. Her spirited and unique zest for life will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. To send online condolences, please visit lavignefuneralhome.com
. In honor of Emily's memory, you may donate to the Vermont Chapter of The Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.