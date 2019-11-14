|
|
Eric M. LaRock, Sr.
Burlington - Eric M. LaRock, Sr., of Burlington, VT, passed away in the comfort of his family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in the early morning hours of November 13, 2019.
A service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery, 455 North Avenue, Burlington, VT.
To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please go to corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019