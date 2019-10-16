|
Erin Marie Simmons
Jericho - On the evening of Thursday, October 10, 2019, Erin Simmons died unexpectedly. Her passing has been devastating to her mom, Pat, her father Dan, and her older brother Ethan. We are fortunate to have the support of many great friends and family as we deal with our loss.
Erin was a unique individual. She was incredibly strong, wicked brave, fiercely loyal, a great athlete (especially basketball and snowboarding), and a gifted writer. And best of all, she had a great sense of humor. If you were lucky enough to make her acquaintance, it's not something you'd soon forget.
Erin was a graduate of MMU High School (class of 2011), and studied Journalism at Columbia College in Chicago.
During the past 26 years our family has shared so many wonderful experiences. Together, we have fished, hunted, hiked, camped, rock climbed, skied, canoed, kayaked, sailed, dirt biked, target shot, house painted, and watched the perseid meteor shower while lying on the driveway. We've laughed, cried and held each other when one of us had a rough patch.
The fact that the opioid crisis has taken this person from our family and all who knew her is incredibly sad. The world was a better place when Erin still walked among us. We are so proud of the person she was, and will always treasure the time we had together.
It's going to be a very long time before we can think of her, and not cry…
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Rd, Essex Jct, VT 05452 on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Please consider a donation in her name to The Howard Center in Burlington, VT (www.howardcenter.org).
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019