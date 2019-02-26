|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Dorey, Sr.
South Burlington - Ernest (Ernie) Dorey, Sr. ran into the loving arms of the Lord on Sunday, February 24th and was once again reunited with the forever love of his life Lorraine. Ernest was 91, soon to have been 92 in March. He was a very devout man who touched the lives of many with his impish smile and his charismatic way. To this end, he faced death with the knowledge that there clearly is a heaven. We know that he's on his way.
Like many of his generation, Ernie enlisted in the Navy while still in high school, serving on the USS Missouri ("The Mighty Mo"). He served his country honorably and proudly. Upon discharge he married his sweetheart Lorraine (1953) and joined the ranks at General Electric from which he retired in 1982. They had two sons, Ernest Dorey, Jr. and a son David who sadly predeceased him in 2013. He spent much of his later years tirelessly devoted to caring for Lorraine through a prolonged illness. Such a bond was unmatched.
Ernest loved nothing better than a good cribbage hand, learning as much as he could about his birthplace, Burlington, summers at Metcalf Pond and enjoying the company of family.
He is survived by his namesake Ernest Dorey, Jr. and his wife Susan, their daughter Kaitlyn and her husband Joe Fischer, his daughter-in-law Dawn Dorey, her son Dusten and his wife Oksana, his nieces Linda (Jim) Alexander, Patty (Chris) White and nephews Michael (Cindy) Lewis, Steve (Alma) Poulin. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Sophie, his son David, his sisters Val (Bernard) Poulin and Lucille (Albert) Lewis and brothers Robert (Janet), Clarence (Carrie) and Edward. Also left to miss his steadfast companionship are his childhood friends Bruno Trahan and Bishop Louis Gelineau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. A private Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Annex. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ernest's name may be made to Cathedral of St. Joseph, 29 Allen Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
God speed Ernest….
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019