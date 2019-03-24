|
|
Ernest L. Cauchon
- - Ernest L. Cauchon passed away on March 16, 2019, in Florida. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary on January 10, 2018. Ernest is survived by his loving family: daughter Sheila, her husband Vic, twin sons Andy and Ernie; daughter Janice, her husband Nick, sons Tyler and Travis. Surviving siblings Earl, Bernard, Donna, sisters-in-law Charron and Anne. Also predeceased by his parents Ernest and Mary, brothers Lloyd and Norman.
Ernest was in the Canadian Army for one year then proudly served 21 years in the U.S. Navy and was a WWII survivor. After retiring from the Navy he went into the banking industry working himself up to Vice-President. He retired again, at only 55 years old, when he and Mary moved to Florida where they made many, many new friends. They were married for 68 loving, wonderful years. They are now reunited and dancing together in Heaven. They are both missed and loved every day!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019