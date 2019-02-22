|
Ernest R. (Buddy) Gilbert
Leesville, LA - Ernest R. (Buddy) Gilbert,of Leesville, La., formerly of Burlington, Vt., passed away at his home on February 18, 2019. He was born in Hardwick, Vermont on October 1, 1931, the son of Cordelia & Ernest W. Gilbert. In his early years, the family relocated to Burlington, Vermont.
After joining the Army, at age 16, he was stationed overseas several times, and eventually at Ft. Polk, La.
Following his retirement from the Army, in 1970, he decided to stay in Leesville, as he loved fishing and hunting. He worked at Boise Southern Mill in Security, The Leesville State School as Cottage parent and the City of Leesville in Ordinances.
Buddy also pursued his hunting passion and Pepper Sauce, which he made fresh from his garden which he enjoyed sharing with all his friends at the American Legion and VFW in the Leesville and New Llano area.
He is survived by his wife, Chong Gilbert, his children: Judy (Jeff) Blanchard of Irving, Ca., Raymond Gilbert of Anchorage, Alaska, Beverly (Keith) Chance of Leesville, La., Joyce (Jason) Whitfield of Baton Rouge, La. Grandchildren: Carly Blanchard of Santa Cruz, Ca., Jessica Gilbert of Antigua Islands, Raymond T. Gilbert and Annabeth Rawls of Monroe, La., Jameson Whitfield of Baton Rouge, La.. Brothers: Lloyd (Sandra) Gilbert of Milton Vt. and Gordon (Peg) Gilbert of Burlington, Vt., and great-grandchildren nieces and nephews. Mr. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Cordelia and Ernest W. Gilbert, his sisters, Mae (Joe) Riley, Roberta (Donald) LaCroix and brother, Lee ( Nancy) Gilbert. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24th from 4pm - 8pm at Labby Memorial Funeral Home, 601 S. Fourth Street, Leesville. On Monday, February 25th, friends are invited to meet at Labby Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00am. The Memorial Service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery at 12:00pm. Words of comfort may be expressed to the Family at www.labbymemorial.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019