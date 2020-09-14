Ernest W. Gratton
Ernest W. Gratton went to his heavenly father on August 24, 2020. He was born in Burlington, VT on January 3, 1938. He resided in Milton, VT until he and his wife moved to Jacksonville Florida, where his daughters Tina (husband Mark) and Shana reside. With the failing health of their parents, they lovingly cared for them, whether that be taking them to doctor appointments, or to their favorite restaurant "The Golden Corral".
Ernest leaves behind his wife Elizabeth A (Boucher) Gratton of 62 years, his daughters Cyndi Jarvis, Tina and her husband Mark Magnant, Mary Gratton,
Shana Gratton, daughter in law, Kathy Gratton and a special granddaughter, Ashley Gratton, who was raised by Ernie and Betty, on the death of their son Michael in 1993. Betty and Ernie were also blessed with 5 other grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers Roger and wife Jesse Giroux and Dick and his wife Pat Gratton, brother in law, Larry Lacaillade, his sister and brother in law, Pat and Bob Carman, sister in law Judith Boucher and her partner Duane Spaulding, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his son Michael, he was predeceased by another son Ernest Gratton in 2016, Brother Donald Gratton and Sister Martha Lacaillade, his brother and sister in law Butch and Linda Boucher, and sister in law Bernadette (Boucher) LoPresti.
Arrangements were made by Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park Florida. Private services were held by the family.
Ernie worked for Wright and Morrissey until he had a snow mobile accident which left him disabled for a few years. After recovery he worked at General Electric, until retirement.
He was a person that could build, remodel, or fix anything. One summer he and his brother in law Bob remodeled a rental apartment in his mother in law's home. He was a deer hunter, and co-owned a deer camp with his best friend and brother in law Butch, many memorable moments and happy times were made at deer camp. Ernie generously shared his talents, his family counted on Ernie and he never let them down. This was the kind of man he was, a family man.
For many decades, his outside Christmas decorations and lighting displays drew people from the State and beyond. Several weeks before Christmas he and his children, got to work. His daughter Shana took special interest as it gave her some alone time with her dad which, made it special. As time went on his granddaughter Ashley, became passionate and continued with the tradition of helping her "Pepa" with his displays; frozen fingers didn't matter, while they were twisting cranberries together or bulbs to garland or checking 10,000 individual lights that were meticulously placed on their property. Over the years, he made a Crèche scene, a Santa sleigh and reindeer, a cross, a star, and Merry Christmas sign, which were proudly displayed. There was always a line of cars driving by his home to see what creativity was on display for a given year. As his granddaughter Ashley said "Their tradition became other family's tradition" Many years ago, there was an article in the Burlington Free Press, with pictures of Shana her dad and their beautifully decorated home and Christmas display, they called it "Holiday lights, a labor of love", and this is the kind of man Ernest W Gratton was . Your family loves and misses you Ernie, "Never a goodbye, just a C-ya later".
