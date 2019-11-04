Services
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
48 South Maple Street
Vergennes, VT 05491
(802) 877-3321
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Addison Community Baptist Church
Addison, VT
Erwin "Red" Clark


1932 - 2019
Erwin "Red" Clark Obituary
Erwin "Red" Clark

Erwin "Red" Clark, 87, of Addison passed away on his birthday November 3, 2019, in the same house he was born in.

He was born on November 3, 1932 to Erwin Stickle Clark and Geraldine Lyon Clark. He married Janet Clark of Cornwall on September 15th, 1961.

He was a Dairy Farmer in Addison for many years, and a 56-year member of the Addison Fire Department.

He attended Vergennes High School and UVM. He also served in the Air Force.

Besides his wife he leaves behind his children, Scott (Kathy), Brad (Sandy), Pamela (Matthew) Gevry, and Kyle (Lisa Audet). He also leaves 11 grandchildren.

Calling hours are 5pm - 8pm Thursday, November 7th at the Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes. The funeral will be at 1pm on Friday, November 8th at the Addison Community Baptist Church in Addison.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Addison Fire Department, 44 VT Route 17W, Addison, VT 05491, or Addison County Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.

A full obituary can be viewed at: https://www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com/category/obituaries/
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
