|
|
Estaleen R. "Susie" LaVigne
Winooski - Susie, 96, passed away peacefully at The Residence at Shelburne Bay in Shelburne on February 12th 2020. She was born in Burlington, VT on October 19th, 1923 and was raised by her father Clarence Guyette and her grandmother Della Sheehan. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1942. Following graduation, she married Robert "Bob" LaVigne, whom she spent the next 69 years with. She was predeceased by Bob in 2012. She was an elegant lady and a perfect compliment to her husband.
Susie enjoyed golfing, bowling, bridge, shopping, but mostly spending time her her family.
She is survived by her two sons; Arthur and his children Sarah (Brendan), Jessie (Rob) and Zak (Christina) and their mother Judy; and Thomas and his children Kyle (Elizabeth), Eric, Alex (Hannah) and their mother Kathryn, great-grandchildren Moira and C.Kaia, Kennedy and Hadley, Robbie and Charly, Marianna, Sadie, and Peyton and Nolin. She also had many nieces and nephews, as well as the Mansion street family, Winooski Community, and her bridge ladies. She was a loving friend and everyone was always welcome. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Susie's family would like to thank the staff at Shelburne Bay, Bayada, all of her caregivers, and Kay and Glenn Critchlow for always being there.
Visiting Hours will be on Monday, February 17th from 4:00 - 7:00PM at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier School, 5 St Peters St., Winooski 05404.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020