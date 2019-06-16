|
Ethel Schuele
Shelburne - Ethel Schuele, age 91, passed away on May 11th, 2019 at The Arbors in Shelburne, VT. Her husband William predeceased her in 2015; she is survived by her sister Dolores Broberg of Newtown Square, PA, her married sons Eric (Karen) of Williston VT and Stewart (Kathy Van Aken) of Medical Lake WA, and her three grandchildren Kirsten, Leo, Johanna Schuele-Van Aken. Born in Nov. 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to Carl and Marie Melching, she was a pioneer in many ways. Ethel studied Chemistry in Philadelphia at Temple University, earned her Bachelor of Science in 1950. After graduating, Ethel went to work for several years at Rohm and Haas. She met her husband, William Schuele, at Tabor Lutheran Church, in Philadelphia in 1946 when he returned from WWII and they married in Jan 1952. They moved into their new home in northeastern Philadelphia and started a family. In 1965, Bill was hired by IBM in Essex Jct., and moved their family to So Burlington that Dec. The Schuele's arrival in So. Burlington coincided with the town's period of growth, and they put their big city perspective to work helping the town develop resources to serve the growing population. Ethel helped start the Parks and Recreation Department's curriculum of adult education and she taught Chinese Cooking classes. Her work on the Library Board of Trustees led to establishment of a combined town and high school library. Ethel and Bill worked to expand and improve South Burlington's park system. The picnic grove in Red Rocks Park was named in their honor. The Schuele's were active at Community Lutheran Church in So Burlington. They sang in the choir, and Ethel was a member of the Women's Guild. She was active in the Burlington Gem and Mineral Club and helped organize and present its annual Champlain Valley Gem and Mineral Show, from 1979 to 2013 and established a scholarship to advance Vermont geological research by students enrolled in colleges in New England or New York. Ethel was a member of Vermont Hand Crafters. She passed her love for learning, music, language, cooking, nature and science on to her children. Ethel shared her love and kindness with those around her and will be remembered for helping others.
Ethel's memorial service will be held 10:00 AM June 19, 2019, at Community Lutheran Church, 1560 Williston Rd, So Burlington, VT. Instead of flowers please contribute to "Community Lutheran Church" with "Ethel Schuele Memorial" in the memo.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019