Ethel Sheldon
Born in Boston MA on December 28, 1920 to Marjorie Bean Lord and Walter Lord, Ethel celebrated her 99th birthday at a party given by her daughter surrounded by family and friends.
In 1945, she married her high school sweetheart John Sheldon II, set her career aside and accompanied him on his assignments to Panama, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Haiti and Africa.
Returning to Vermont in 1969, Ethel made Grand Isle her home. She worked for many years as the office manager for Hill and Hayes Advertising in Burlington. Then she worked part time for The Islander newspaper and for a local accountant. She was a member of the Grand Isle Methodist Church.
Ethel was a highly accomplished, self-taught artist who took great joy in painting and drawing. Close to her heart were her artist friends who met every Wednesday for many years, originally in the North Hero Library, but increasingly in Ethel's home. This latter location became highly favored because of the warm hospitality, which always included cookies and tea.
Ethel died peacefully at home in the care of her daughter Linda Hansen and dear friend Sara Castro on April 18. She is survived by her daughter, her granddaughters Tracy Shriver and Megan Heagney, and seven great grandchildren. Four nieces, and five nephews, including two special and loving nephews, David Kirk of Seattle, WA, Peter Kirk of Grand Isle and his son Sheldon, also survive her. Ethel's parents, her brother Walter Lord, Jr., her son John Sheldon III, and son-in-law Paul Hansen pre-decease her.
A special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff from the UVM Medical Center Hospice.
Memorial contributions in Ethel's memory can be made to CIDER, Route 2, South Hero, VT 05486. A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020