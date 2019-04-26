Services
M B Clark Inc Funeral Home
2310 Saranac Ave
Lake Placid, NY 12946
(518) 523-3337
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church
1033 Essex Road
Williston, VT
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Elba Cemetery
76 Old Military Road
Lake Placid, VT
Essex Junction - Ethel M. Walsh died April 20, 2019. After attending Potsdam Teacher's College she married Fred Walsh at the Adirondack Community Church of Lake Placid, New York on June 18, 1949. Together they had four children, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren. She taught elementary schools at Burnt Hills-Balston Lake, Galway, and Crown Point.

Ethel is predeceased by her husband, Fred in 2013 and daughter, Linda in 2007. She is survived by sons Fred (Karen) of Frisco, TX, John (Joy) of Spring Grove, IL, and Rob (Terry) of Essex Junction, granddaughters Emily Ballard and daughter, Lydia; Bethany and husband, Rob Jerkins with their sons Connor, Grant and Jack; Sarah Bousquet; and Tess and husband Jason Macaleer and their son Jack.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 6:00pm at Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Road, Williston, VT. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 11th at noon at the Elba Cemetery, Lake Placid, 76 Old Military Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Crown Point Bible Church, 1800 Creek Rd., Crown Point, NY 12928 or the NETS Center for Church Planting and Revitalization, 999 Essex Road, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Funeral Home in Lake Placid, New York.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
