Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
the Georgia Plains Cemetery
Georgia, VT
View Map
Eugene A. Bates Jr.


1931 - 2019
Eugene A. Bates Jr. Obituary
Eugene A. Bates, Jr.

Westford - Eugene A. Bates, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Georgia Plains Cemetery, Georgia.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-9:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019
