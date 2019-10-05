|
|
Eugene A. Bates, Jr.
Westford - Eugene A. Bates, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Georgia Plains Cemetery, Georgia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-9:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 5, 2019