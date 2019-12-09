|
Eugene F. Morrissey
Burlington - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene F. Morrissey who left this life surrounded by his devoted and loving family in his home of nearly 60 years.
Gene was born in Woonsocket, RI on November 5, 1927, he was the son of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Mahon) Morrissey. At a young age his family moved to Burlington. He graduated from Cathedral High School and attended the University of Vermont. He received his draft papers at the tail end of World War II, joined the U.S Army and served his country with pride. He never saw active combat but was awarded the American Theater Ribbon and World War II Victory Medal. He was a true reflection of The Greatest Generation. After serving his time in the army, he joined his father at the Burlington construction firm, Wright & Morrissey, Inc. After his father passed away, he took over the reins at W&M and went on to construct many iconic buildings throughout Vermont and New England. In business as with his personal life, he conducted himself with great honesty and integrity. Reflective of his generous nature, Gene assisted many others with their own business start-ups. There are countless other stories describing how he assisted someone down on their luck with a helping hand. Gene was a kind and gentle soul who had sincere natural empathy for others. He was accepting of everybody and never had a bad word to say about anyone.
In 1952, he married Kathleen Hamel at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington. Gene and Kathy spent over 60 loving years of marriage together until Kathy passed away in 2013. He was a devoted father and role model to his six children. Gene and Kathy raised their kids with love and affection and cherished attending all of the various sporting and other activities as the years rolled along. They also loved to travel throughout the world and enjoyed captivating the kids with stories of their adventures. In later years, they chose the warmer weather and slower pace, spending their winters in Naples, Florida.
Gene was an avid baseball fan and followed his NY Yankees closely. He was quite the player himself, playing for the Cathedral High School baseball team. As reported in the Burlington Free Press on May 4, 1945 after Cathedral took on Montpelier…"Gene Morrissey got the longest blow of the game, a terrific clout which cleared the high left field fence with plenty of spare for a homer". He was also a lifelong member of The Burlington Country Club, enjoying rounds of golf and good cheer with his many pals. In the early years, his kids would caddie for him learning proper golf etiquette and marveling at his smooth, silky swing.
Gene was very proud of his Irish heritage and his whimsical, wry Irish wit was legendary. He was best known for sitting quietly as others would tell their stories which would often spark a twinkle in his eye. After patiently waiting for the story to conclude, he would crack a smile and say "Did you ever hear the one about…?" He'd finish with one of his corny jokes and erupt in laughter himself. This set off a contagious chain reaction of others laughing at him laughing. The joke itself rarely mattered, although he had some really good ones. Gene led by example with quiet, serene reflection and humility. A man whose modest and humble demeanor embodied a less-is-more attitude on life. Still waters do indeed run deep. At the same time, he was quick to flash you that megawatt smile that would melt your heart; letting you know that he loves you and all is ok.
Gene's love of family also ran deep. He loved his wife Kathy and all of his children and grandchildren with unbridled, enduring love and affection. He was a man who had unwavering, resolute faith and love for the Catholic Church. With quiet courage and determination he found the strength to make it to Mass right up to the very end. While sorrowful and sad, let's all choose to celebrate his remarkable, extraordinary life that has come to its conclusion. A life we can all learn from and strive to emulate with love and gratitude. Goodbye Dad. Thanks so much for everything.
Gene is survived by his six children, Kevin Morrissey of Burlington, Dan and wife Sheila Morrissey of Shelburne, Jeanne Morrissey and her partner Annie Goff of Richmond, Sharon Morrissey of Highland Park, Illinois, Michael Morrissey of Burlington and Jim and wife Christine Morrissey of South Burlington, and his brother Jack and sister-in-law Kitty. He also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren, Kaitlyn Morrissey, Ryan Morrissey, Shayne Morrissey, Danielle Morrissey, Terry Morrissey, Michael Morrissey, Kai Morrissey Reinsborough, Keenan Morrissey Reinsborough, Giffin Clark, Niles Clark, Jack Clark, Sullivan Clark, Lexi Morrissey Gingras and her husband Taylor Gingras, Sheamus Morrissey and Demitri Morrissey. He was predeceased by his mother, father, sisters Ruth Morrissey and Grace Morrissey and grandson Peter James Clark.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 16 at 11:00am at Christ the King Church, 136 Locust Street, Burlington. A private family Interment will follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com. The family would like to extend its deep and profound gratitude to Dr. Frank Landry and Dr. Ed Therrien for their attentive care of our father. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the University of Vermont Health Network Home Health and Hospice.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019