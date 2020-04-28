|
|
Eugene P. "Gene" Marshall
Colchester - Eugene P. (Gene) Marshall, 78, of Colchester died peacefully at home in Colchester, with his family by his side on Monday, April 13th, 2020 following a long illness.
Eugene was born in Windsor, VT on July 12, 1941, the son of Maurice and Edith (Monett) Marshall. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1961 and entered the Air Force in 1961. He was married in Winooski on July 18, 1964 to the love of his life, Elaine M. (Desso) Marshall.
After leaving the Air Force in 1965, Gene, went to work at IBM, he was employed by them for 25 years, retiring in 1990. After retiring he worked part time for Double Eagle Security for several years until completely retiring in 2003.
Gene's favorite pass time was watching all the old westerns and John Wayne movies on TV, he would watch them over and over again. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and going to the Foxwood Casino. He had a special love for dogs, it didn't matter whose.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Tina Boutin and her husband, Kenneth of Williston; his brother in-laws and sister in-laws, Reverend Leo Desso of Palm Bay, FL, Ruth McMahon and her husband, Richard of Winooski, VT, Norman Desso of Palm Bay, FL, Claire Whitaker of Essex Jct., VT, Jacqueline Whittaker and her husband, Thomas of Palm Bay, FL, and Leonard Desso and his wife, Cindy of Denver, NC, and sister in-law Marion Taft; and many, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends, Philip and Carol Bessette of Essex, VT.
He was predeceased by his wife Elaine, of 50 years, his parents, his stepmom Della, his mother and father in-law (Wilfred and Mildred Desso), two stepbrothers, Ray & Fred Taft, three sisters in laws Joyce Costello, Dorothy (Pat) Desso, and Marion Taft.
We would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kathryn Gonzales MD at the VA and the Home Based Primary Care group, who provided him with excellent care through the years and to Bayada Hospice who provided end of life care for Gene and his family, their exceptional service made this time easier on all of us.
A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. At that time Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Essex Jct.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to Age Well, 76 Pearl Street, Suite 201, Essex Jct, Vt. 05452. With their help Gene was able to remain in his home after the loss of his wife.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVIgne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020