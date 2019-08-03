Services
North Avenue Alliance Church
901 North Ave
Burlington, VT 05408
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
North Avenue Alliance Church
901 North Avenue
Burlington, VT
Burlington - The family of Eugene H. Shaver is sad to announce his passing on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11am at North Avenue Alliance Church, 901 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408. A reception at the church will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the North Avenue Alliance Church (802- 864-0501) or to the of Vermont (802) 316-3839 . The full obituary will be available at www.corbinandpalmer.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019
