Burlington - Eva Catherine "Cathy" Butkus, 95, formerly of Somersville, CT, died on April 9, 2020 of natural causes. Cathy was born on September 15, 1924 in Somersville, CT, where she lived for 90 years. She lived her last five years in Essex and Burlington, VT. She was the eleventh of twelve children and the last surviving child of the late Alfred and Jennie (Surprenant) Gagnon. Cathy married the late Joseph S. Butkus on December 15, 1945. Upon graduation from Rockville High School in 1942, Cathy was employed as a secretary with Mass Mutual Insurance Company (Springfield, MA), Bigelow-Sanford Carpet Company (Thompsonville, CT), DeBell & Richardson, Inc. (Hazardville, CT) and finally retired as Executive Secretary with Macy's Department Store (a/k/a Filene's and G. Fox & Co. in Enfield, CT - The May Department Stores Company) in 1990. As a long-time resident of Somersville, CT, and a member of All Saints Parish, Cathy was one of the founding members of The Catholic Daughters of America Court All Saints #1435 in 1947, and held the offices of Grand Regent, Financial Secretary, and Trustee in their early years. She also served All Saints Parish for many years as Religious Education Teacher, Eucharistic Minister,Lector, and on many other committees serving the church community. Cathy also served as Corresponding Secretary for the Somers V.N.A., was a member of the Somers PTA, served as Secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary, and Den Mother for the Boys Scouts of America. She also delivered Meals on Wheels to needy residents of the Town of Somers. She was an AVID fan of the UConn women's basketball team, enjoyed music and country line dancing.
Cathy was predeceased by her husband, Joseph S. Butkus, her parents, and her eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son BarryJ. Butkus and his wife Donna of Williston, VT; son Russell A. Butkus and his wife Lynn of Portland, OR; son Joseph P. Butkus and fiancé Mary Kay Atherton of Essex Junction, VT; grandchildren Jonathan Butkus of Gansevoort, NY; Craig Butkus of South Burlington, VT; Catherine Fisk of Williston, VT; Tracey Hughes of Rutland, VT; Denis Butkus of Portland, OR; Conor Butkus of Portland, OR; and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Pitcher, Clodagh Coghlen, NP, and the staff of Burlington Health and Rehab Center and Bayada Hospice for their loving care during these difficult times. Due to the current health crisis,all services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your local food shelf in Cathy's memory. All funeral arrangements will be made by Leete-Stevens Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06083. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020