Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan MacEwan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan MacEwan


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evan MacEwan Obituary
Evan MacEwan

Essex - Evan MacEwan, 79, Mac to his friends and customers, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in Norwich, NY on Dec. 7, 1939. Evan was a pharmacist and business owner in St. Albans and Milton. He leaves his wife Mary and numerous children and grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 10:00 until 12:00 (noon) at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 (noon) at the Funeral Home. To view the full obituary or to place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now