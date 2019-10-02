|
Evelyn G. Dubuque
North Hero - Evelyn G. Dubuque, age 93, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in North Hero on October 22, 1925, the daughter of the late Ira and Edith (Mott) Curtis.
Evelyn grew up in North Hero and graduated from Alburgh High School. After graduation, she met and married Richard Dubuque Sr. on March 27, 1946 and the two started and raised their family in North Hero. Evelyn and Richard owned and operated the Dubuque family farm until the late 60s, and they worked for the North Hero School District until they both retired. She was a member of the Alburgh American Legion Auxiliary, and a past president for the Islands in the Sun Senior Center where she helped run and deliver Meals on Wheels, and organize touring bus trips, and trips to casinos where she could be found playing her favorite slot machines. Evelyn enjoyed playing bingo, watching her favorite sports teams: the Boston Celtics and the Red Sox, and collecting pens for her notorious collection. Her family and friends were the center of her life and she cherished the time she spent with them. Along with her witty and fiery personality, Evelyn will be remembered for her warm loving heart and her beaming smile.
She is survived by her children, Richard Dubuque Jr. and his wife Debbie of Westford, Susan Dubuque of Colchester, Judy Gordon and her husband Roy of Davenport, FL, and Dean Dubuque and his wife Beverly of Fuquay Varina, NC; grandchildren, Michael Dubuque and his significant other Melissa Lussier of Westford, Dan Gordon and his wife Ashley of Winooski, Michelle Russell and her husband Trevor of Fairfax, Danielle Dick and her husband Michael of Raleigh, NC, and Brittaney Rice and her fiancé Jason McLaughlin of Carlsbad, CA; great grandchildren, Tori Haupt, Alexis Gordon, Max Gordon, Aliyah Dubuque, Isabella Soutiere, Jacob Russell, Noah Russell, and Chloé Gordon; sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Pat" Curtis of St. Albans; brother-in-law, Nelson "Tuffy" Mulheron of St. Albans; the families of Howard Parizo, and Russell Goodsell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Dubuque Sr.; special friend, Howard Parizo; special friend, Russell Goodsell; brothers, Carl Curtis and his wife Doris, Earl Curtis and his wife Betty, and George Curtis; and sisters, Frances DiDomenicantonio and her first husband Arch Bayly and second husband Mario DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Maskell and her husband Fred, Anna Mae Hilliker and her husband Bob, and Carlene Mulheron.
Evelyn's family would like to thank the UVM Medical Center Intensive Care Unit doctors, nurses, and staff for the outstanding care she received.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Amadeus Catholic Church, 75 N Main St, Alburgh, VT 05440. Interment will follow in the Jerusalem Cemetery, Lakeview Drive, North Hero, VT 05474.
For those who wish, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the American Legion-Post 60, P.O. Box 158, Alburgh, VT 05440.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019