Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Hinesburg Rd
South Burlington, VT
South Burlington - Evelyn M. Perraudin 94, of South Burlington passed away on Monday May 27, 2019. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday June 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington with burial to follow at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 30, 2019
