Services
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 632-8200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church
250 St. Gregory Court
Williamsville, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Esguerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Stewart Esguerra


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Stewart Esguerra Obituary
Evelyn Stewart Esguerra

Evelyn Stewart Esguerra was born October 13, 1931 to Mrs. Consuelo Sta. Maria Stewart and Mr. Claude Stewart in Manila, Philippines and raised in Baguio. She went on to finish a B.S. in Pharmacy in Manila and then moved to the United States to obtain a B.S. in Nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Minnesota.

After college, she worked as a nurse in Minnesota and then Chicago where she met her husband, Dr. Deogracias Esguerra Jr. Evelyn and Deo were wed on December 16, 1960 beginning a marriage of love and dancing that lasted for 49 years until Deo's passing in 2009. They moved to Montreal Quebec and eventually settled in St. Albans, Vermont to start a private practice. Both remained in Vermont until they retired at which point, they chose to accompany their daughter, Renita, and her family, first to Columbus, Ohio and then to Buffalo, New York.

Evelyn is survived by: Renita Rodriguez with her husband Tito Rodriguez Jr. and their son Antonio; George with his wife M. Frith their sons Dominic, Evan Jay and daughter Gwendolyn; John with his wife Maritess and their daughters Sumehra and Zoe; her niece Lisa Sta. Maria Barbagallo with her husband Ted Vozzella and their children Luca and Olivia; and her niece Margherita Sta. Maria Barbagallo. A mass will be held in remembrance at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church 250 St. Gregory Court Williamsville NY 14221 on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. Please share condolences www.denglerrobrtspernafuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -