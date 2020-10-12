Dr. F. James Whalen



Machias, ME - Dr. F. James Whalen, MD, 80, died October 6, 2020 in his home at Machias, Maine.



He was the eldest son of Kemener J. Whalen, Burlington, Vermont, and Avis E. Whalen, Waukegan, Illinois.



He spent summers in Vermont as a Camp Counselor at Camp Holy Cross. He graduated from Rutgers University, where he was captain of the swim team. He served as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force and obtained his medical degree from New Jersey College of Medicine. After residencies and fellowships at Georgetown and in Paris he became an orthopedic surgeon.



He is survived by his wife Catherine, his first wife, Marie, his children Amy Nau, Sara Shifrin, Nicholas Whalen, Brittany Whalen, his grandchildren, Yvette, Olivia, Clark, Mia and Eli, his siblings, Michael Whalen, Burlington, Vt, Claire, Powell, Rita, Mark, Matthew, Mary Avis and Nina and many nephews and nieces.



He will be interred at Resurrection Park, S. Burlington in the family plot on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.









