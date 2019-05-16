|
|
Felix A. Cavallari, LTC (Ret) USAR
- - (1940-2019)
Felix A. Cavallari, LTC (Ret) USAR, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Florida, one day short of his 79th birthday. Felix was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1940, to Gus and Jennie Cavallari in Hudson, New York. He moved to Waterbury, Connecticut in 1941, where he spent his childhood. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, a Troop 26 boy scout, and an active member of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO). He loved to dance and was the DJ for many record hops the CYO held.
After graduating Crosby High School in 1958, Felix entered the U.S. Army and trained at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, and Sandia Base, New Mexico. He spent two years in West Germany and honorably separated in 1961. He returned home to Waterbury and met the love of his life, Patricia. They married in October 1962, in Burlington, Vermont. They moved to Burlington two years later, where Felix took a job in General Electric's armament division. He transferred to IBM's Essex Junction, Vermont plant in 1969 as a lab specialist. He worked his way through the ranks to advisory engineering manager and retired from IBM after 27 years. Felix also joined the Vermont Army National Guard after moving to Vermont. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 28 years of honorable and dedicated service.
Felix and Patricia moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed his retirement years. He was an active member of the Epiphany Catholic Church and faithful volunteer for church bingo, state voting polls, and his homeowners association's treasurer. He loved to tell funny stories and jokes, playing golf, racquetball, reading, woodworking, and traveling to historical areas. He loved his God, wife, and children and served them with all his heart and soul. He enjoyed working for IBM and was proud to be known as an "IBMer." He was honored to serve his country through the U.S. Army and Vermont National Guard.
Felix is survived by his wife, Patricia, of nearly 57 years; four children: Richard, Thomas, Victoria, and Tobin; eight grandchildren: Cory, Diana, Anasofia, Ricardo, Danielle, Benjamin, Lily, and Ava; two great-grandchildren: Linnea and Henley; brothers, Augustus Jr. and Domenic; and sister, Tina. His parents and brother Joseph of Waterbury, Connecticut also predeceased Felix.
Felix's family will hold a celebration memorial service at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange on Monday, May 20, 2019, with a gathering of family and friends from 4 - 6 PM including a Catholic Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. A Catholic Mass in Felix's honor will be on Tuesday, May 21st at 8:30 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange. You are welcome to make donations in lieu of flowers to Muscular Dystrophy research.
Condolences may be shared through the online guestbook at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019