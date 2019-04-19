|
Felix Foster Cowey, Jr.
Clinton, CT - Colonel Felix Foster Cowey, Jr., 93, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, at the Shoreline Memory Facility in Clinton, CT. He is survived by Charlotte, his wife of 66 years.
"Foster" was born in Providence, RI on October 22, 1925, the eldest child of Edith and Felix Foster Cowey, Sr. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1943 where he was enrolled in the ROTC program. He then attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated in 1946. In his yearbook, it states that "Fos" always popped his chest up higher when able to announce that Little Rhody was his home state. It also says he earned demerits because he was caught not once, but twice with non-issue polka-dot pajamas.
He went on to serve at Fort Campbell, KY as a paratrooper (where he met his future wife) and in Korea with the 11th Airborne. Upon his return to the states in 1953, he married Charlotte Morton at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City and they lived in Newport until relocating to Port Washington, NY in 1960 to work at Sperry Gyroscope. In 1963 he accepted a position with General Electric Armament Division Systems in Burlington, VT where they remained for over 30 years. In 1981 he and Charlotte lived in Tokyo, Japan for two years working on the Aerospace Program followed by two years in London, England working with the Royal British Navy. He retired from GE in 1990. They then spent many years enjoying friends and traveling around the world. Foster was an avid outdoorsman and loved skiing, hiking, camping, canoeing, golfing, and tennis. In his later years, even after being diagnosed with Dementia, he insisted on daily walks. He was a loyal and devoted son, husband, brother, father, and friend.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by their four children and their spouses: Felix Foster Cowey, III and Susan of Madison, CT; Edwin Cowey and Jane Jevons of South Burlington, VT; James and Laure Cowey of Paris, France; and Elizabeth Cowey LaCause and John LaCause of Staten Island, NY. He is also survived by his siblings Judy Leys, Ross Cowey, and Ellen Ewens as well as eight grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial. In-memoriam donations can be made to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital at http://www.stjosephshealth.org/donate, a charity he cared about and supported.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 19, 2019