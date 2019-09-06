|
|
Fernande M. Stanford
South Burlington - Fernande M. Stanford passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
She was the daughter of Charles and Antoinette (LeBrun) Stanford and the sister of Maynard C. Stanford. All predeceased her.
Ferdie attended Sacred Heart School in Lebanon, N.H. and Lebanon High School. She graduated from Plymouth State University with a degree in Business Education which she taught at Lincoln, Lancaster, and White Mts. Regional High School in New Hampshire.
She and her former husband, Paul Curtis, are the parents of Christine (Robert) Barnes and Peter (Margaret) Curtis who both reside in Richmond, Vermont. They have two granddaughters and three step granddaughters. They also have four great grandchildren and seven step great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law Elaine (Clif) Rogers and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After traveling extensively in Europe, the Caribbean, and around North America, Ferdie settled in So. Burlington, Vermont where she enjoyed the Senior Citizens Club, card playing, reading, crossword puzzles and corresponding with old classmates and neighbors.
The family would like to thank the people who cared for Ferdie especially the staff at Sterling House, Dr. Haddock, and Dr. Berry.
Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019