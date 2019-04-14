Services
St Amadeus Church
9 N Main St
Alburg, VT 05440
(802) 796-3481
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Amadeus Church
Main Street
Alburgh, VT
Florence B. Blair

Florence B. Blair Obituary
Florence B. Blair

Alburgh - Florence B. Blair, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence in Alburgh with her loving family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Amadeus Church, Main Street, Alburgh. Interment will follow in Saint Amadeus Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
