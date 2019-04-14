|
Florence B. Blair
Alburgh - Florence B. Blair, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence in Alburgh with her loving family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Amadeus Church, Main Street, Alburgh. Interment will follow in Saint Amadeus Cemetery.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019