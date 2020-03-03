Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Florence L. Hamel


1929 - 2020
Florence L. Hamel Obituary
Florence L. Hamel

Winooski - Florence Laura Hamel, 90, died on Monday March 2, 2020 at a local nursing home. Florence was born on November 30, 1929 the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Mae (Boucher) Hamel. Florence was educated in Montreal, Canada. She was employed by IBM and retired after 35 years of service. She loved traveling, working, and having a good time. She was a past member of The Daughters of Isabella, the IBM Club and The Winooski Senior Club.

Florence is survived by one sister Sally and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by one sister Jackie.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 8, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
