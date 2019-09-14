|
|
Floyd "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick
Burlington - Floyd "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick, 87 of Burlington passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 11th, 2019 with his loving family by his side at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Fitzy was born on Jan. 5, 1932, to Lawrence and Elsie (Tacy) Fitzpatrick. He was predeceased by his daughter Cindy Fitzpatrick, his siblings Vera, Bernard, Mildred, Margaret, Charlotte, Jacqueline, Robert, Fred, Nora and great granddaughter Carissa Jo.
He is survived by his wife Janice Fitzpatrick, the "love of his life", whom he married in 1951. Fitzy is also survived by five children Peggy(Larry) Starr, Floyd Jr."Fitzie" and Susan Fitzpatrick, Julie(David) Fitzpatrick, Michael(Kelly) Fitzpatrick, and Michelle Arthur.
Fitzy is a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned several medals and was a Sargent First Class with the Army. Fitzy was stationed in Alaska, Germany, Puerto Rico, and South Korea, and also served with the VT National Guard. Floyd was a dedicated patriot to this country and took great pride in the military and serving this nation.
Fitzy was the life of the party, always smiling, and telling jokes. He enjoyed woodworking and was a great carpenter; he spent most of his free time in his workshop making toys and furniture for loved ones and those in need.
Fitzy is survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who are left with many special memories, Kelli (Matthew), Chad (Elisia), Ryan (Ashley), Tyler (Christine), Ashlee (Kyle), Tyler (Heather), Colby, Tyler, Samantha, and Brandon. Konner, Victoria, Logan, Jaxon, Harper, Maddison Lee, Owen, Olivia, Maylee, Lucy, and Lucas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews including his nephew Bernard(Judy) Fitzpatrick and niece Kathy(Patrick) Murray.
A heartfelt thank you goes to McClure Miller Respite House. We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to Fitzy and his family.
A Military Funeral will occur at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington on Monday September 16th at 12pm. To send online condolences to the family, please visit http://gregorycremation.com/.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019