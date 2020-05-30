Frances Arlene Routhier



Williston - Frances Arlene Routhier passed away from this life into the loving and merciful arms of God on May 26, 2020. She was born in Newport, VT on October 23, 1946, the daughter of Armand J. Routhier and Arlene (Ste Marie) Routhier. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1964, and received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Minor in Physical Education from Johnson State College in 1968. During those college years, she served on the Student Council, was a four-year member of the Athletic Association, and a member of the NCEA, serving one year as State President.



Her career began in Newport in 1968, teaching 5th grade Math and Science at Hillside School. From 1972-1980, she taught at Old Central School in Swanton. For the next seven years, Frances taught fourth grade at St. Joseph School in Burlington. She started a second career, spanning 14 years as Lead Service Representative at Chittenden Bank. Following this, she enjoyed 12 years of retirement.



Frances's life was one of daily gratitude to God. Her time, talent and treasure were always at the service of the church, especially as Minister of the Eucharist Her generous spirit, determination, energy and thoughtfulness was woven into her dedication to her students, co-workers, and family.



She was pre-deceased by her parents, Armand and Arlene Routhier, and her step-mother, Georgette Routhier.



Frances is survived by Georgianna Adam and Alice Bowman, with whom she formed a faithful family for the past 50 years; her brother, Msgr. Peter Routhier, Pastor of Holy Angels and St. Mary's Parishes in St. Albans; a step-brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Claudette Ste. Marie of Essex; three step-sisters and two brothers-in-law: Joanne Moeykens, and Andrew Moeykens of Newport, Carol and Paul Comtois of West Charleston, Lisa Ste. Marie of Derby, nieces, nephews, several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family is grateful to the Williston Fire and Rescue, to the hospital Staff for their respectful and professional care, and to Dr. Adriane Trout and Dr. Dennis Sanders.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at Noon, Tuesday, June 2nd at St Joseph Cathedral in Burlington, VT. Interment will follow at the Deer View Cemetery in Williston.



The protocol for social distancing will be observed. Participants will be required to have a face mask and follow the directions of the ushers.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williston Fire and Rescue Department or Vermont Catholic Charities.



Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store