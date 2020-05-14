|
Frances Shortsleeve
Frances K. Shortsleeve, a former resident of Essex Jct., Ormond Beach, FL and most recently Charleston, SC, died on May 11, 2020 at the age of 91.
She was raised in Randolph, the daughter of William and Mabel Kenrick. During high school Fran worked at the local soda fountain where she waited on Dane H. Shortsleeve. On-the-job flirting led to 67 years of marriage, 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Fran was a UVM graduate, a member of Tri-Delta sorority and the Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered for many years with her local library and Meals on Wheels. Fran attended church faithfully. She enjoyed hikes, picnics, sugar on snow parties and her flower gardens.
Preceded in death by Dane in 2017, she leaves her children and their families: Deborah (Nick Nowlan) Tramontana, Dane W. (Joan) Shortsleeve, Bethany (Brian) Cole, Susan (Greg) Holder, and Amy (John) Kemp. She also leaves her sister Ann McCann, her sister-in-law Rosamond Gullbrand, and many dear friends.
Gifts may be made In Fran's memory to the
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020