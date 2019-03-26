|
Francis Anthony Buonincontro
- - Francis Anthony Buonincontro, 78, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, died at his home surrounded by his loved ones on March 25, 2019.
Frank was an avid fisherman, recreational pilot and, in his later years, a vegetable gardener. He loved playing cards-especially poker- and especially with his grandkids. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his MGB and spending time at his cabin on Lake Willoughby in Vermont.
A native of Brooklyn, N.Y. and a graduate of the College of Pharmacy at St. John's University, Frank was fortunate enough to practice his profession in both a hospital and community pharmacy settings. Throughout a long and varied career, he shared his talents, compassion and empathy with his community and he was enriched by those he served. Frank loved the people of Vermont and he was generous with his hugs, his jokes and his kindnesses.
Frank is predeceased by his father, Anthony and his mother, Millicent. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan; his brother, Guy Buonincontro; his son Andrew Buonincontro; his daughter, Jennifer Oxford (Shawn) and grandsons, Will, Liam, and Brenden; his son Matthew (Jennifer) and grandson, Max, and granddaughter, Madeleine; his son, John Buonincontro (Bridget); and his son, Peter (Colesie) and grandsons, Lou and Salvatore, and granddaughter Josephine. Frank also leaves a large, loving extended family and some very special friends with whom he shared much laughter and many wonderful times.
Our family is grateful for the excellent care he has received in the past two years from his health care teams at the UVM Medical Center and from Addison County Home Health and Hospice.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 28th 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol. Friends may call at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27th 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019