1/1
Francis "Frank" Moriarty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" Moriarty

Jericho, VT - Frank Moriarty, 84, died peacefully on September 22, 2020 in Framingham, MA. Frank was born November 3, 1935, in St. Johnsbury, VT. While attending St. Michael's College, he met and later married Judith Summerton Moriarty. Frank served in the Air Force and retired after 20+ years of service. He and Judy, along with their three children, traveled the world together. After retiring from the Air Force in 1978, they settled happily in Jericho, VT. Later in life, they enjoyed splitting their year between Vermont and their farm in Harpswell, Maine. Frank moved to Framingham, MA last year to be closer to his children. He is predeceased by his wife, Judy, daughter Kam, Cousin Mary McNamara and his Corgi, Avery. Frank is survived by his children, Tim and wife, Susan, and their children, Kaitlin and Griffin; and Colleen and husband, Foris "Tree" Anctil, and their children, Evan, Corinne, Reid and Jocelyn; as well as his nephew, Kevin Drew and wife Susan, and their children, Leslie and Shannon; and many beloved cousins. A summer interment service is planned in Bath, Maine. For online guest book, please visit www.AdvantageFuneralMA.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved