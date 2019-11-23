Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
South Burlington - Francis Myers, 86, of South Burlington passed away on November 22, 2019.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT. The recitation of the rosary will be led by the Blue Army at 3:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, VT. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park. To read the complete obituary and to place on-line condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
